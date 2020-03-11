Visual artist Janine Antoni's artist's talk at Sundance Gallery and visit to Greenwood and Lander University March 19 and 20 is being postponed.
James Romaine, art historian and art history professor at the university wrote in an email that the postponement is "a precaution against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)." Romaine wrote the event will be rescheduled.
Born in the Bahamas and based in New York, Antoni's work shows nationally and internationally. Her visit was being hosted by the Lander University art department.