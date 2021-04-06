Lander University will conclude its Race and Identity Dialogue this month with two virtual sessions for students, faculty, staff and the public.
The first session, “Race, Politics and Civic Action,” will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. This session is an interview with Todd Shaw, a scholar of race and politics, social movements and civic action. Shaw will give an overview of how race has been and is tied to American politics, and how individuals and groups have affected political and social change through civic action. As a person of color who has served in leadership roles in a university and in professional organizations, Shaw will also give advice to students to enhance professionalization and be aware of institutional and systemic racism. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, will moderate
The final session, “Civic Engagement and Your Own Story,” will take place at 5:30 p.m., April 22. The session will cover how people can promote justice, highlighting the work of neighborhood councils, nonprofit organizations and faith communities. Speakers will include Shaunette Parker, visiting lecturer of psychology; The Rev. Alexis Carter Thomas, adjunct professor of religion; Demario Watts, director of student activities; and Linda Carson, assistant professor of criminology.
These events are part of a semester-long series of virtual discussions bringing together scholars, civic and campus leaders, and students for the purpose of encouraging dialogue about race and identity. The series is supported by funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities through a grant from South Carolina Humanities.
All sessions will be virtual and hosted via Crowdcast. These events are free and open to the community. To register, visit lander.edu/ridialogue. Once registered, the Crowdcast platform will allow participants to add the event to their personal electronic calendars.