The public is invited to join Lander alumni and friends at The Arts Center of Greenwood at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a lively talk on a lively local place. Professor of Sociology Dan Harrison will present “Reflections on Jackson Station,” a lecture based on his latest book, “Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar.”
This is the second event in the Lander University Community Lecture Series. There will be a brief reception with light complimentary refreshments and a cash bar for beer and wine, followed by Harrison’s presentation.
In the fast-and-loose 1980s, Jackson Station Rhythm & Blues Club in Hodges was a festive late-night roadhouse filled with people from all walks of life who gathered to listen to the live music of high-energy performers. Housed in a Reconstruction-era railway station, the blues club embraced local Southern culture and brought a cosmopolitan vibe to the South Carolina backcountry. It offered an exciting venue for local and traveling musical artists, including Widespread Panic, the Swimming Pool Qs, Bob Margolin, Tinsley Ellis, and R&B legend Nappy Brown, who loved to keep playing long after sunrise. The good times ground to a terrifying halt in the early morning hours of April 7, 1990. A brutal attack — an apparent hate crime — on the owner Gerald Jackson forever altered the lives of all involved. Through his study of Jackson Station, Harrison explores the uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated Southern life and culture.
There is no cost to attend, and walk-in attendees are welcome. For information, call 864-388-8563 or 864-388-8351.