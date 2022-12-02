Commencement exercises for Lander University’s fall graduating class of 2022 will be Dec. 14 in Finis Horne Arena.
Graduates of the College of Business, the College of Science and Mathematics and the College of Education will be awarded their degrees during a 10 a.m. ceremony. Arena doors will open for guests at 9 a.m. and close 15 minutes before the start of the ceremony.
At 2 p.m., graduates of the College of Arts and Humanities, College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, School of Nursing and Interdisciplinary Studies will be awarded their degrees. Arena doors will open for guests at 1 p.m. and close 15 minutes before the start of the ceremony.
Lander’s 2022 Distinguished Professor of the Year Elizabeth Snipes, a professor with the Department of Art + Design, will speak at both ceremonies. Tickets are required to enter Horne Arena. Latecomers and those without tickets will be directed to the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium, where the ceremony will be broadcast via closed-circuit television. Official graduation tickets are provided free of charge to graduates by the Registrar’s Office. The University does not sell tickets, and any virtual tickets purchased online are not valid.
To accommodate those unable to attend in person, the University will livestream both ceremonies through the Lander website, lander.edu.
Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests with limited mobility or physical disabilities may be dropped off at the Willson Street entrance. The University’s clear bag policy will be enforced in both Finis Horne Arena and the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. Metal detectors will be used at entrances and all items are subject to search. Guests are encouraged to arrive early in order to allow time for parking, security screening and seating.