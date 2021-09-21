Victim services groups in the Lakelands will receive nearly $1 million in federal and state grants, according to the state Attorney General's office.
In a news release Tuesday, the state Attorney General's Office announced the approval of grants distributed by the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants. The funds come from grants associated with the Victims of Crime Act, the Violence Against Women Act and the State Victim Assistance Program.
"These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in the news release. "With these funds, we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery."
Greenwood county agencies receiving funds include Beyond Abuse, Meg's House and the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office, along with the Laurens County Safe Home. In total, these agencies are slated to receive $954,167.