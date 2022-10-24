Kings and Queens Unity Fest is Saturday From staff reports Oct 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kings and Queens of Greenwood Unity Fest will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Brewer Boys and Girls Club, 125 N. University St.This event will feature workshops, games, talent shows, live entertainment, a DJ and more.Food and merchandise vendors are welcome. Food vendors entry fee is $65 and merchandise vendor fee is $25.For information, call Tony Leake at 803-704-0479. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories E.A. Sween breaks ground at Greenwood sandwich facility Eggs Up set to open in Greenwood soon Judge denies bond to suspect in 2021 double slaying Former Eagle flies over Greenwood Greenwood man faces CSC, burglary charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Young Eagles Rally Day a success Karlie Hill October Yard of the Month Lander recognizes alumni for outstanding record of service