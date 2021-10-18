Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will offer a Kids Day program from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday that is meant for children ages 8-14. The kids will be taken on a one-hour Ranger-guided hike of the 1-mile British Encampment Trail where they will learn about the history of the Battle of Musgrove Mill, the history of the South Carolina Backcountry, nature and trail safety. After the hike, they will join the Patriot militia and learn how to make paper cartridges, drill with wooden muskets, and how to load a musket.
The price for this program is $10 per child, due upon arrival. Space is limited. Participants must register by 5 p.m. Thursday. An adult chaperone is required to remain on site during the program. To register, email mgmillsp@scprt.com or call 864-938-0100.