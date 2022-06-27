Keep pets safe on the Fourth From staff reports Jun 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Humane Society of Greenwood urges people to keep their pets safe and sound for the Fourth of July holiday:Create a safe space for your pet to go before fireworks start.Close all doors, windows and curtains to reduce the noise.Take your pet for a walk during the day to avoid the fireworks.Keep doors and gates closed to help prevent your pet from escaping.For information, call 864-223-2498. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood High School senior gets head start on college Jun 21, 2022 Monies raised for Folds of Honor Jun 21, 2022 PTC campus director ‘couldn’t ask for a better team’ Jun 21, 2022 Classmates celebrate 50th high school reunion Jun 16, 2022 Latest News +17 G-7 set to back pursuing Russian oil price cap, tariff hikes +8 No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through +2 US basketball star Griner due in Russian court +2 Tom Poland: Aldo’s Bench Pets of the Week Most Popular Articles ArticlesTraffic stop leads to arrest of Greenwood manDispute leads to man being shot at Burger KingGreenwood man faces attempted murder chargeGreenwood man charged with attempted murderGreenwood authorities investigating Sunday morning homicideGreenwood PD asking for public's help in Sunday homicideAppellate court upholds Greenwood man's murder convictionGuest column: Says letter contained false biblical informationTraffic stop leads to arrest of Greenwood manMotorcyclist dies in Greenville hospital State News SC lawmakers to consider $53M in vetoed local projects SC runoffs: GOP education race; Democratic US Senate nod SC Republicans are set to further restrict abortion post Roe GOP unity? Some aim for reconciliation after tough primaries SC Democrat seeks age limit for 'geriatric' politicians