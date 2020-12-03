Pick Me! SC is back for the holidays through Dec. 12.
The statewide adoption event is sponsored by the Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, and organized by No Kill South Carolina (NKSC), a program of Charleston Animal Society. The goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoptions in 10 days. The Humane Society of Greenwood will be offering $12 “low-fee” adoptions as part of this event. Visit gwdhumanesociety.org to see available animals up for adoption.
All participating locations will be following COVID-19 safety protocols. The Humane Society of Greenwood is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only.