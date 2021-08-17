Johnston residents have a chance to give their input on the town’s economic development.
Two University of South Carolina Aiken professors, Sanela Porca and Julie Steen, are developing a strategic plan for the town, a process the Town of Johnston and the nonprofit Johnston Development Corp. is sponsoring.
The plan will identify socioeconomic characteristics and business advances that will help the town grow. It will include a current economic analysis, competitive and internal analysis, a SWOT matrix, goals and strategies. Finally, it will provide strategy implementation and policy recommendations.
As part of this process, Porca and Steen will host a town hall meeting from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Johnston Elementary School Gym. Residents interested in the town’s future are urged to attend. The researchers are interested in answering the following:
What are the most positive things about Johnston? What do you like most about living in Johnston?
Are there businesses or services that you need that are not located in Johnston?
What are the most important issues that need to be addressed in Johnston?
How would you increase the economic vitality of Johnston?
The study, which will include an in-depth look at many statistical factors, also relies on input from government officials, community leaders, residents and other stakeholders.
Those why cannot attend my email their input to johnston2021strategicplan@gmail.com. The deadline is Sept. 15.
This study is expected to be completed in April.