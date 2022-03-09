The Johnston Development Corp. will host a forum for the town’s three mayoral candidates at 7 p.m. March 17 at the Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce in Johnston.

The three candidates, Thomas Holmes, Frank Nicholson and Davis Parkman, have all been invited to participate. Bruce Horne of Saluda will moderate.

The forum will consist of asking pre-determined questions to the candidates to get their responses. The candidates will also be able to make brief closing comments.

Seating is limited for the event, but the forum will be carried live on Timeless Jukebox Radio and Facebook Live on the Johnston Development Corp.’s Facebook page.

Tags