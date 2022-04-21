John de la Howe to host beekeeping class From staff reports Apr 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe’s Education Center will host an introduction to beekeeping class at 6 p.m. April 28. Cost is $15.Susan Marie Jones, incoming president of the South Carolina Beekeepers Association, is the teacher.For information, call Kinsley Miller at 864-391-2131 or visit delahowe.sc.gov/education-center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Carolina Susan Marie Jones Beekeeping Music John La Beekeepers Association 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Governor’s School for Agriculture adds beekeeping to its offerings 3 hrs ago Co-star of ‘The Office’ to give keynote address at spring commencement Apr 19, 2022 Author and Poet Janisse Ray visits Lander University Apr 19, 2022 Society of CIC honors Rudy Painter Apr 19, 2022 Latest News +22 Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won't storm holdout +2 2 months after Griner's arrest, mystery surrounds her case +3 Global shares mixed in choppy trading amid inflation worries Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood Police Department hitting streets with new lookGun found in detention center leads to added charge for manSPF announces $65.5 million expansion in Greenwood CountyGreenwood utilities recognize lineworkers' dedicationJohn de la Howe reaches settlement agreement with former finance directorGreenwood offers local businesses facade, marketing grantsJohn de la Howe won't explain time estimate for FOIA requestNinety Six indoor percussion group headed for world championshipsGreenwood police officer crashes on way to call; no one was injured State News SC early voting bill gets unanimous, bipartisan support South Carolina House conservatives form own Freedom Caucus Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution Tennessee plans 1st COVID-19-era execution, more scheduled 5 Univ. of South Carolina trustees can't run for reelection 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here