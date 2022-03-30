Jersey Mike's to host Day of Giving From staff reports Mar 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jersey Mike’s of Greenwood is hosting a Day of Giving today in which 100% of sales are being donated to the Special Olympics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mike Jersey Day Of Giving Sport Special Olympics Sales 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander hosts A Reading and Conversation Mar 23, 2022 Democratic Party hosts Precinct Reorganization and Convention Mar 23, 2022 Eaton continues to support Due West Robotics Mar 23, 2022 Car Show now accepting exhibitors Mar 22, 2022 Latest News Concert for Ukraine raises £12.2m for DEC appeal Sir Paul McCartney yet to plan Glasto set, but promises a 'few tricks up our sleeve' +6 Jeers for Maguire reopen old wounds in England's soccer team +14 Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting +14 Live updates: Ukraine: death toll in Mykolaiv strike at 14 Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman wins $30,000 from scratch-offHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attackGreenwood police charge 3 after chaseGreenwood pastor making a difference locally, internationallyMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeSecret to success: Retiring grocery store owner's love for food, people made for perfect recipeGreenwood city finance director resigns; interim namedTension, concern continues over Abbeville County school calendarWare Shoals amphitheater set to host upcoming concerts State News Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts Invasive plants endanger sea turtles, hurt SC sand dunes SC Senate debates private school choice for poorer students More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting Transgender athlete ban heads to South Carolina Senate floor 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here