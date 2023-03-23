JDLH to host plant sale From staff reports Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe will host its spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.The school is at 192 Gettys Road, McCormick. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Industry Sports Manufacturing Trade Most read stories Turkey hunting season starts with population concerns Greenwood man faces gun, CDV charges Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge in 2020 shooting Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Guest column: Greenwood Speedway Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Cadets assist with library book sale Burnside earns nursing scholarship 4-H Teen Council learning importance of legislature