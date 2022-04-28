Interact Club to host Wag and Wash From staff reports Apr 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood High School Interact Club will host a Wag and Wash fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2820 Airport Road.Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the Humane Society of Greenwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector For this College President, It’s Game On! Apr 26, 2022 Governor’s School for Agriculture adds beekeeping to its offerings Apr 21, 2022 Co-star of ‘The Office’ to give keynote address at spring commencement Apr 19, 2022 Author and Poet Janisse Ray visits Lander University Apr 19, 2022 Latest News +8 Israel halts for Holocaust day, honors 6 million Jews killed +15 A political reckoning in Sri Lanka as debt crisis grows +3 NFL draft class faced major challenges in COVID-19 battles +3 Kayvon Thibodeaux, Garrett Wilson ready for the spotlight +15 More Beijing classes go online in tightening of virus rules Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew restaurant is coming to Lake GreenwoodShooting in Greenwood leaves person in critical conditionGreenwood police arrest man near Greenwood Mall after reported robberyGreenwood PD seeks two suspects in weekend shootingGreenwood man arrested for drugs, possession of a firearmHodges man faces charges of sexual conduct with minor, domestic violenceThe right track: Promised Land takes step forward with walking pathGreenwood PD investigates shootingGreenwood police make second arrest in weekend shootingGun found in detention center leads to added charge for man State News A few SC senators regret $1B tax rebate as$12B budget passes South Carolina governor's minor heart procedure a success Chief: Man killed SC officer with calculated shot from rifle Uncovered: Ex-Charleston County jail chief draws scrutiny over schnauzer breeding business S Carolina officer killed responding to domestic disturbance 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here