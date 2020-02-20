Out of an abundance of caution, the Index-Journal will go to print early tonight because of overnight freezing temperatures. While the chance for snow is slim, there's a high likelihood roads will become icy overnight, potentially putting our carriers in harm's way. Printing early will let most of them finish their deliveries ahead of ice forming on Lakelands roadways, but some newspapers might arrive later than usual.
This could mean stories that develop late will appear in Saturday's edition instead of Friday's, but will also appear on indexjournal.com. The early press run will not affect daily deadlines for those submitting news or ads, and readers should still receive most of the daily content they come to expect from Greenwood's newspaper.
We apologize for any inconvenience,
— Index-Journal staff