Levi Brown is assisted in his bat by McKenzie Henderson on July 19, 2022 afternoon at Phoenix Place Apartments. This photo earned Lindsey Hodges second place for feature photo from the 2022 S.C. press awards.
Wendi Wimmer with the Greenwood County elections office checked each poll manager’s documents Nov. 8, 2022 before handing over essential records to elections staff to store inside the office. This photo earned Damian Dominguez a third-place finish for general news photo from the 2022 S.C. press awards.
LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL
DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL
Page designer Bob Simmonds earned first place for sports page design from this April 2, 2022 sports page.
Designer Bob Simmons received third place in sports page design for this Jan. 11, 2022 sports page.
Page designer Bob Simmonds received second-place honors in page one design for this Nov. 10, 2022 front page.
You are reading South Carolina’s most honored small daily.
Greenwood’s 104-year-old newspaper has again received the President’s Award for Excellence — often called the president’s cup — and placed first for general excellence among dailies that circulate fewer than 7,500 in the South Carolina Press Association’s 2022 news contest.
This is the sixth time since 2012 that the Index-Journal has received the president’s cup, which is awarded based on points received from first-, second- and third-place finishes. It was presented during a banquet Friday in Columbia, where the Index-Journal was awarded first place in 13 categories, second place in eight categories and third place in seven.
The banquet was part of the press association’s winter meeting, which also saw Index-Journal Executive Editor Richard Whiting assume the role of SCPA board president after two years of serving as vice president for daily newspapers.
In a released statement, Whiting said he looks forward to serving “members of one of the strongest and most supportive press associations” and with a “fantastic group of newspaper leaders.”
“It’s no secret that our industry has been and remains in some incredibly challenging times,” he said. “We need to remain vigilant in serving our communities to the best of our abilities and support our fellow members of the Fourth Estate. To do so we need each other and this organization.”
Whiting, whose journalism career started in 1980 at the Telegram in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, became managing editor at the Index-Journal in August 1999 and has served as executive editor since June 2009.