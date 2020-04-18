The COVID-19 pandemic has all but halted economies across the nation, and that includes media advertising in newspapers and their websites.
While the Index-Journal has not ceased operating, we have had to take steps to address the severe lack of income advertising provides. Those ad dollars are what keep our lights on, our press running and our employees on the payroll. That includes our newsroom staff, who remain busy trying to provide the news and information you need during these days and weeks.
Our coronavirus coverage, already weeks underway, has been provided free of charge, even to nonsubscribers who visit our website. Our writers continue to work day and night to provide important information as a public service.
But without ad revenue, meeting payroll is a great challenge, leaving the newsroom to essentially fend for itself. In 2019, the Index-Journal celebrated its 100th anniversary of providing daily local news to the greater Greenwood area. We want to be able to continue that tradition and we are turning to you, our readers, for support during this unprecedented crisis.
If you agree local news and information is critical, especially from a professional crew of journalists and especially during these unsettling times of crisis, we ask that you donate to this fund. Your donations will help make up for the lost revenue that pays the salaries of our newsroom as they continue with near round-the-clock coverage. Truly, we are fighting for our own survival while supplying the public with solid reporting.
Your contributions to this fund will help pay for news resources to report on the impact the virus has on all of us, in our communities, our businesses, our homes, our churches.
And, through it all, we will continue our role as the watchdog of local government, public bodies and appointed officials, a role as important now as it ever was.
All donations to this fund are tax deductible. Thank you, on behalf of our Index-Journal news team, for your support at this time. If you’re ready to help now, here’s the link: https://bit.ly/2Kb3kpy
The Index-Journal COVID-19 Local News Fund is a service of and administered by Local Media Foundation, affiliated with Local Media Association. Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, is a Section 501©(3) organization and is eligible to accept charitable contributions.