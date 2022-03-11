Greenwood’s venerable daily newspaper received 32 awards this year from the South Carolina Press Association, including eight first-place finishes and second-place in general excellence.
The awards will be presented today at a luncheon in Columbia.
The Index-Journal swept arts and entertainment writing, with staff writers Robert Jordan, Damian Dominguez and St. Claire Donaghy finishing first, second and third, respectively.
Donaghy also took first and third in food writing as well as second place in lifestyle feature writing and obituary writing. Dominguez won first in obituary writing.
Greg K. Deal earned first place in profile feature writing, where he also placed third. Deal, who writes and designs for the paper, had four other third-place finishes: feature photo, information graphic, series of articles and sports action photo.
Former staff writer James Hicks, who now works as public information officer and grants administrator in Franklin County, North Carolina, received second place in two categories — business beat reporting and government beat reporting — and third in news feature writing. Lindsey Hodges also took second in two categories: education beat reporting and news feature writing.
Designer Bob Simmonds received first place in sports headline writing and finished third in page one design and inside page design. Jordan, another writer-designer for the Index, finished third in sports page design.
The newspaper also carried the column writing category, with Executive Editor Richard Whiting earning first, Managing Editor Matthew Hensley getting second and Chris Trainor finishing third. Trainor, a contributing columnist, also received first place in humor column writing, while Whiting finished third. Whiting also received a third-place win for editorial or column in support of FOI and open government issues, while Hensley took first place in reporting-in-depth.
James Benedetto received second place in sports column writing.