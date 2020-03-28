In an attempt to get as many animals out of the shelter as possible, adoption fees for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens are being waived through April 4 thanks to a sponsorship from Lonza.
Adoptions are by appointment only in order to limit the number of people in the building. Visit the Humane Society of Greenwood’s website, gwdhumanesociety.org, to see available animals and keep an eye on the nonprofit’s Facebook page for videos of the animals.
All adopted pets are vaccinated, heartworm tested, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. Regular adoption processes apply.
The Humane Society of Greenwood is located at 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood. Appointments are available from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Call 864-223-2498 or email adoption@gwdhumanesociety.org.