HSOG to host Woof Raffle From staff reports Dec 5, 2022 The Humane Society of Greenwood will host Woof Raffle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood. There will be a raffle, games, face painting and more.Tickets are $5 each or $25 for 10. All proceeds go to the animal shelter.