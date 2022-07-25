HSOG to host car wash fundraiser From staff reports Jul 25, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Humane Society of Greenwood will host a car wash fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Chick-Fil-A at 428 Bypass 72 NW. All proceeds will go to the HSOG. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fundraiser Car Wash Humane Society Finance Proceeds Nw Bypass 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector The “Sesqui Series”: Lander beauty was named Miss Universe Jul 20, 2022 Lions host district officers, receive Club Excellence Award Jul 20, 2022 AOT student following in daughters’ footsteps Jul 20, 2022 Countybank’s mortgage department passes $3 billion in loan volume Jul 20, 2022 Latest News +2 Tom Poland: Ferns, nature’s colonists Aunty Pam: Let it go +2 Brewer's beloved bonds: Class of 1970, last before integration, gathers for reunion Q2 campaign disclosures show local candidates' finances +4 LEADING OFF: Dodgers fans covet Soto, Red Sox slumping Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo arrested in attempt to smuggle contraband to inmateGreenwood police make second arrest in fatal Uptown Grill shootingGreenwood man faces point and presenting chargeAbbeville woman faces robbery, assault chargesWoman with Lakelands ties one of two killed in shootingEducator from Greenwood gets promoted in LowcountryNinety Six man faces domestic violence, assault chargesScott Horne resigning as Ware Shoals mayorOur View: Keyiona Hill is dead because system is flawedGreenwood police release new details on deadly July 9 crash State News Pac-Man and baseball pinball part of beach arcade's charm Family of civil rights leader Mays tour his SC museum Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son Senate confirms Michelle Childs to DC appeals court