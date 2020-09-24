HSOG selected to participate in Community Bag Program

The Humane Society of Greenwood has been selected to be a part of the Community Bag Program, which is designed to make it easy for customers to contribute to their community while supporting the environment.
In October, each time a $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at one of Greenwood's BI-LO locations at 2010 Montague Ave., or 3353 Highway 72/221 East, $1 will be donated to The Humane Society of Greenwood, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag. This is a great way to raise awareness, support the environment and raise funds for our cause.
We strongly encourage you to share this news with family and friends as well.
To learn more about this program, visit seg.bags4mycause.com.