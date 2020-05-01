The Humane Society of Greenwood is joining #GivingTuesdayNow by expanding their work concerning the lost, homeless and unwanted animals of Greenwood County through a fundraising initiative for a wellness clinic.
The wellness clinic will offer general services to the public, such as heartworm treatment, vaccinations, spay/neuter and regular health checkups for animals.
The Humane Society of Greenwood has had success in supporting those in need with their food bank, and this has driven the decision to expand services and provide additional care for the animals in need throughout the community.
The #GivingTuesday initiative is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place Tuesday, in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec. 1 #GivingTuesday, as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.