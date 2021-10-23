The Greenwood County Historical Society will honor three homes at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Federal Building (Arts Center) Uptown Greenwood as winners of the 2021 Architectural Restoration and Preservation Awards.
The homes include the Werts House, ca 1901, built by John Rufus and Lula Culbreath Werts, Sr., Zach and Julia McClanahan, owners; the Buchanan House, ca 1895, built by Francis A. and Sarah Buchanan, Buck and Jean Griffin owners; and the Willard House, ca 1885, built by John H. Willard, Jamie and Amy Reese owners.
The award represents excellence in preservation and restoration of architecture within the county.
The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will also feature a discussion with author Marion F. Sturkey on his 16th book “The Bald Eagle of Edgefield”, Cokesbury’s Martin Witherspoon Gary.