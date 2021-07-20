The first in-person meeting of the Greenwood County Historical Society in 2021 will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hodges Town Hall (Old Hodges Bank) 4513 Main St., Hodges. The meeting is free and open to the public.
This meeting will feature Daniel Harrison and his new book, “Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar.” Called a “fast-paced narrative” by Amazon Books, the reviewers labeled Jackson Station a cultural kaleidoscope for the region and one of the most iconic blues bars in the south that attracted not only local talent but traveling artists such as Widespread Panic, Bob Margolin and R&B legend Nappy Brown among many others.
Harrison is a professor of sociology at Lander University, with a Bachelor of Arts in social sciences from New College of the University of South Florida and master’s and doctoral degrees from Florida State. He and his wife, Rebecca, live with their family in Greenwood.