Ground breakings at Saluda County Schools From staff reports Sep 6, 2023

Saluda County School District will have its school groundbreaking at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at Saluda Education Complex. The next groundbreaking will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at Hollywood Elementary School. The public is invited.