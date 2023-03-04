Brad Griggs has been named Cambridge Academy’s next head of school, the school’s board of trustees announced.
He succeeds Lori Ann Hagood, who decided she would not return next year. Griggs assumes the post May 22. He has served as assistant head of school and science instructor since 2020. Prior to that, Griggs was dean of arts and sciences at Piedmont Technical College from 2014-20.
“It has been a challenging but truly rewarding experience working as the Head of School at my alma mater,” Hagood said in a statement.
“I will always treasure the years I spent here and will continue to support our school for years to come. I look forward to finishing out this school year and awarding my son his Cambridge Academy diploma at our graduation ceremony in May.”
Hagood served as head of school since July 2017 and helped navigate the school through the COVID pandemic. Cambridge Academy saw tremendous growth during this time, even with the challenges of COVID. During her tenure, the school strengthened its academic programs, won five consecutive state drama competitions, and brought home state titles in soccer and basketball, and two state titles in golf.
Jennifer Mapes, board chairperson, said Griggs embodied the qualities the school seeks, citing his administrative and teaching background, and experience assistant head of school.
“I am thankful to the board for allowing me the opportunity to serve the Cambridge family as your next Head of School,” Griggs said in a press release.
Griggs has been an educator in the Greenwood area for more than 15 years, serving in K-12 and higher education roles. In addition to his experience in education, Griggs spent a number of years at the Greenwood Genetic Center where he conducted his doctoral research and served as a staff scientist.