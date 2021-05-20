The Greenwood Family YMCA is partnering with the American Red Cross Upstate chapter to sponsor a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The Red Cross said there is a serious need for blood of all types, and it relies on donors to help increase the supply to meet the constant demand.
Individuals who have had the coronavirus but are fully recovered and healthy are eligible to donate as are those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. There is no wait time for recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and a 14-day wait time for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
All donors will have a sample of their blood tested for COVID antibodies and the Red Cross is also conducting sickle cell trait screening on all donations from self-identified African American donors. There is no charge for either screening.
Donors are encouraged to make appointments online at redcrossblood.org, entering the sponsor code GreenwoodY and selecting a time to donate.
Red Cross staff will observe safety protocols to help fight COVID-19 by sanitizing beds and associated equipment after each donor, the interview stations and waiting area. Donors must wear facial coverings and will have their temperature taken at the door.
For information, call 800-733-2767.