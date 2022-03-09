Greenwood Women Care to host annual meeting Tuesday From staff reports Mar 9, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood Women Care will host its annual meeting from 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Community Theatre, 110 Main St.All GWC members and interested women in the community are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served, as members and guests share the social time from 5:15-6 p.m.The program portion of the meeting is going to be festive and fun, as we will be “Celebrating All Things GWC!”Greenwood Women Care is a women’s giving initiative of the Greenwood County Community Foundation.GWC engages community-minded Greenwood women in collective learning, giving and growing together.For information contact gwc@greenwoodcf.org or 864-223-1524, Ext. 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenwood County Refreshment Light Care Woman Community Initiative 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Community Foundation recognizes new officers and board members Mar 2, 2022 Enrollment Up 9% due to no-cost option at PTC Mar 2, 2022 SCDSS announces new Greenwood County Director Mar 2, 2022 American Legion Post 20 supports Pathway House Mar 2, 2022 Latest News +12 Live updates: Red Cross hopes evacuation corridors improve +17 WHO Africa’s 1st woman leader helps continent fight COVID RMD Tables and QCD changes in IRS publication 590-B release Matthew Hensley: Gas relief not as simple as plop, plop, fizz, fizz +4 Greenwood unveils new topiary for Festival of Flowers Most Popular Articles ArticlesMotorcyclist dies in wreck in Utopia AcresHodges man dies in wreckAbbeville man gets 14-year sentence in downtown shootingRemains found in McCormick ID'd as Adam HarveyGreenwood hash hotspot reopens doors for limited timeWoman dies in Abbeville County wreckGreenwood police investigate after woman shot in legChanges made at Greenwood School District 50 officeEdgefield man arrested on child sex abuse material countsUncovered: SC agency rakes in millions from pharma company it regulates State News Uncovered update: SC's parade of sheriff scandals growing. Could an old law help? $2B income tax and rebate bill heads to SC Senate floor Uncovered: South Carolina clerk gives herself $30,000 raise, drawing SLED investigation Charleston police chief welcomed home from cancer surgery Uncovered: SC agency rakes in millions from pharma company it regulates 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here