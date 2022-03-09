Greenwood Women Care will host its annual meeting from 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Community Theatre, 110 Main St.

All GWC members and interested women in the community are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served, as members and guests share the social time from 5:15-6 p.m.

The program portion of the meeting is going to be festive and fun, as we will be “Celebrating All Things GWC!”

Greenwood Women Care is a women’s giving initiative of the Greenwood County Community Foundation.

GWC engages community-minded Greenwood women in collective learning, giving and growing together.

For information contact gwc@greenwoodcf.org or 864-223-1524, Ext. 2.

