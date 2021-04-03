The Greenwood Together Community Stakeholder meeting will be from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday at James Medford Center, Piedmont Technical College, 620 N. Emerald Road.
This is an opportunity for people to learn about the cooperative. Ted Abernathy, managing partner of Economic Leadership, LLC, will present the final Workforce Development Strategic plan. Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, will be speaking on his role and his views on the economy.
Register to attend by visiting greenwoodscchamber.org. Social distancing will be required.