The Greenwood Together initiative in partnership with the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Greenwood will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week Nov. 8-14.
Submissions for Small Business workshop ideas for this year’s celebration will be accepted through Oct. 15. Idea submissions can be sent via email to baheegan@greenwoodSCChamber.org.
“All ideas are welcome: individual speakers and presenters, headliners, panels and workshops,” Barbara Ann Heegan, president & CEO of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release.
She said topics focused on providing knowledge and skill sharing with the community have the best chance to be selected. Topics can include financing a business, business planning, management, marketing, leveraging LinkedIn, understanding financial statements, as well as panels in the areas of accounting and best practices.
One event already planned for Global Entrepreneur Week is the Greenwood Together Small Business Expo. “This is an event to elevate the doers, dreamers, and makers that are the heartbeat of Greenwood County small businesses,” said Greenwood SC Chamber board member and Small Business Council chairman Steve Riley.
The expo will be from 4-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Greenwood Mall, 420 Highway 72 NW. Small businesses in Greenwood County are invited to set up an exhibit table with information about their business, giveaways and discounts they offer. There will be no selling at this event, just networking, and there is no charge to participate.
Bring a 6-foot table and chairs. Free workshops will start at 4 p.m., followed by networking opportunities.