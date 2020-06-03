Four candidates vying for votes in Tuesday’s primary for Greenwood County sheriff will take to the stage — literally — on Friday to participate in a live virtual forum.
Although a number of county voters have likely cast their ballots by absentee voting, many have not.
The forum has been organized and is sponsored by the Index-Journal. It will take place at noon Friday via livestream on the newspaper’s Facebook page. Greenwood Community Theatre is providing the venue, lights and sound, while Custom Audio and Lighting will provide video services.
While the forum, which will last about one hour, can be viewed live, it will also be recorded and available for watching on the newspaper’s Facebook page until after the election.
“The paper had hoped to host several forums ahead of the June 9 primary elections,” said Richard Whiting, executive editor, “but the coronavirus pandemic put many ordinary events into a tailspin, holding pattern or canceled altogether.”
All the primary elections are important, Whiting said, but with barely enough time to pull off even one forum, he said the race for sheriff is likely the highest profiled one in the county, which prompted its selection.
Whiting said the newspaper does not have all the appropriate equipment to produce a high-quality livestream event such as a candidates’ forum, but everything fell into place this week when the community theater became a host site for upcoming virtual concerts in the series featuring area musicians.
All four primary candidates — Chad Cox, Matt Emery, Dennis Kelly and John Long — have committed to participating in Friday’s forum.
Because of the pandemic and Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders surrounding theaters and other venues where large groups typically visit, the theater cannot be opened for the public’s attendance. The candidates will be seated at separate tables to maintain proper physical distancing.
“As much as we would like to have an audience and even consider taking questions from those in attendance, that will not be feasible for this forum,” Whiting said. While acknowledging that questions could be sent during the Facebook livestream, Whiting said enough questions have already been formulated to take about an hour of the candidates’ time.