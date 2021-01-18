The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Greenwood’s city and county governments, has launched a business impact survey.
Survey responses will be used to communicate business impacts to local, state and federal leaders. Opening a line of communication will result in resources being shared as soon as they are available.
The Chamber asks that all interested business leaders complete the survey by close of business on Friday. The survey can be found on the Chamber’s website, GreenwoodSCchamber.org