David Dougherty, Greenwood SC Chamber’s vice president of investor relations, will serve as interim president and CEO beginning June 1.
The Chamber's executive leadership transition plan was put in place Monday as the Chamber prepares for new leadership in the coming months following the resignation of Angelle LaBorde, who has accepted the Chamber leadership role in Lexington, South Carolina.
“The board wanted to put in place a plan to provide a seamless transition to the next Chamber executive who will lead the organization on a daily basis,” Sara Sears, chair of the board of directors, said in a prepared statement.
“The board has confidence in David’s ability to lead the staff during our executive search,” Sears added. Dougherty will remain in this role throughout the search and will transition the new executive for his or her first month.
Dougherty joined the Chamber staff in 2017, after retiring from a successful 47-year financial career in the banking industry.
Sears said Dougherty will serve in the interim role until a new CEO is hired and then return to his previous role.
“The Chamber has retained the search firm of Swingbridge Consulting, LLC to conduct the search for the Chamber’s new executive,” said Jeff Smith, a Chamber board member and chair of the Search Committee. “We are working through our proposed timeline and will announce to the community when the position has been posted,” he said.