Greenwood Republican Women to meet From staff reports Mar 16, 2023 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood Republican Women will meet at noon Monday at Montague’s. Guest speaker will be Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly.Reservations are necessary and will include a plated lunch for $15. Contact Diane Gillespie at 864-341-7653 for reservations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Fire at Abbeville Opera House being investigated by SLED Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Greenwood man faces murder charge in Taggart Avenue shooting Greenwood man facing kidnapping, drug charges Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book