Greenwood Republican Women to meet From staff reports Aug 11, 2022

Greenwood Republican Women will meet at noon Monday at Montague's Restaurant. Speaker will be Daniel Gibson, Republican candidate for District 12 state House.A plate lunch is available for $15 and reservations are necessary. Contact Diane Gillespie at 864-341-7653.