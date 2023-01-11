Greenwood Republican Women to meet From staff reports Jan 11, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be noon Monday at Montague’s Restaurant.The group will discuss plans for the coming year and approving the budget.Contact Diane Gillespie for reservations at 864-341-7653. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Diane Gillespie Plan Restaurant Woman Meeting Reservation Budget Most read stories Abbeville man dies in crash SCDC: Authorities charge 3 in McCormick contraband plot Missing man located, reunited with family Greenwood man faces animal cruelty charge Greenwood man faces charges after robberies Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Alumni Association plans benefit dance Countybank Foundation donates to Next Level Lifestyles Community Initiatives Inc. announces new directors