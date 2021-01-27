Visitors and residents have an opportunity to experience some of Greenwood’s culinary delights through the $20.21 Food Tour.
Some Greenwood restaurants are offering special meal combos for $20.21 during the tour. By downloading the Food Tour Passport, participants can support restaurants during a tough time and save money in the process.
Participants get their passport stamped when they order the special from at least three different restaurants. They then submit their passport at a participating location to be eligible to win $400 in gift certificates for more meals.
Participating restaurants include Bermuda’s at Stoney Point, Inn on the Square, Montague’s Restaurant, Break on the Lake, Sports Break, Pascal’s, R Place Grill and Spirits and TW Boons.
For information, visit greenwoodfoodtour.com or call Discover Greenwood at 864-953-2465.