Greenwood Metropolitan District will be smoke testing in areas as a part of a Sanitary Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES).
The SSES is a step in helping bring Greenwood's sewer system issues to light and aid GMD with meeting regulatory requirements by identifying sources where rainwater can enter the system.
The smoke testing is a way of finding breaks or improper connections in sewer lines. The smoke is forced into the line and comes out of cracks, holes and other defects in the sewer system.
GMD crews notify the fire departments before performing the procedure. It is normal to see smoke exit the vent stacks on homes or buildings during testing. The smoke is non-toxic, creates no fire hazard and will not harm children, pets or plants.
Anyone in the areas of the smoke testing, listed below, should run or pour water in all drains that are not often used, such as garage basement floor drains. If an excessive amount of smoke still enters the home, call 864-377-2296.
The week of June 7-25, GMD is scheduled to be in the following areas:
- Lander University
- Wilson Street
- Janeway
- Grace Street
- Durst Avenue
- 72 ByPass (Durst Avenue to Enterprise Court)
- Avondale Subdivision
- Karlie Hills
- Lupo Drive
- Pine Drive