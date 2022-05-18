Sunny. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 3:48 am
The Greenwood County Republican Party monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Greenwood County Public Library Veterans Auditorium.
Susan Aiken, 3rd Congressional District GOP chairperson, will be speak.
All members and interested individuals are welcome to attend.
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
