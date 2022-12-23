Bicycles, drones, video games, clothes — the possibilities were endless for families scouring the aisles of Walmart during the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Shop with a Cop program.

This year, 10 families had the opportunity to go on a shopping spree, which has been an ongoing program since 2013. This year’s Shop with a Cop was funded by an anonymous donor.

