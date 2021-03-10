A national organization honored a Greenwood utility for its financial reporting.
The Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, according to a news release from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and financial reporting,” the release reads. “Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”
The award comes after CPW completed its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending on Dec. 31, 2019.
“The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program,” according to the release, “which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.”
The Government Finance Officers Association provides best practices, professional development and practical research for its more than 21,000 members.