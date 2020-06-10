Greenwood CPW has released the 2020 water quality report that measured water quality during 2019.
Water provided by CPW met and surpassed all state and federal water quality standards, the report said, although eight regulated substances were detected in the drinking water.
“These substances were at allowable levels and no health-based violations were reported,” CPW said in a release about the report.
The report details where the water supply comes from and how it is treated and tested before it is delivered to the customer. It also contains information about where contaminants come from.
“Our constant goal is to provide you with a safe and dependable supply of drinking water,” the report said.
The report can be found here: greenwoodcpw.com/waterqualityreport.pdf