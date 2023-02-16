Greenwood County Republican Women to meet From staff reports Feb 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greenwood County Republican Women will meet noon Monday at Montague’s restaurant. Greenwood County Council member Dayne Pruitt will discuss the Conestee Dam situation.Lunch is available for a fee of $15. Reservations are necessary and can be made by contacting Virginia Boyd at vsboyd1@gmail.com no later than Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Medical records dumped off dirt road in Hodges Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Greenwood man faces charges in connection to stolen car Former Erskine professor sues school Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Performing Arts receives grant Writer and translator Aruni Kashyap visits Lander University Chamber hosts Churchill Mortgage ribbon cutting