Greenwood County Republican Women to meet at Montague's From staff reports Mar 17, 2022 The monthly meeting of the Greenwood County Republican Women will be at noon Monday at Montague's Restaurant.Speaker will be state Sen. Mike Gambrell, who will share updates on the current South Carolina legislative session.Contact Virginia Boyd at vsboyd1@gmail.com for lunch reservations, the cost is $15.