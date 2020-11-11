NOV. 25
Curbside recycle makeup day for Thanksgiving Day
Landfill is open
Convenience centers are closed, except the Siloam Church Road Center which will remain open
NOV. 26
No curbside recycling pickup on Thanksgiving
Landfill is closed on Thanksgiving
Convenience centers are closed on Thanksgiving Day
NOV. 27
No curbside recycling pickup on the day after Thanksgiving
Landfill is open
Convenience centers are open
NOV. 30
Curbside recycling makeup day for day after Thanksgiving
Landfill is open
Convenience centers is open