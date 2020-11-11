NOV. 25

Curbside recycle makeup day for Thanksgiving Day

Landfill is open

Convenience centers are closed, except the Siloam Church Road Center which will remain open

NOV. 26

No curbside recycling pickup on Thanksgiving

Landfill is closed on Thanksgiving

Convenience centers are closed on Thanksgiving Day

NOV. 27

No curbside recycling pickup on the day after Thanksgiving

Landfill is open

Convenience centers are open

NOV. 30

Curbside recycling makeup day for day after Thanksgiving

Landfill is open

Convenience centers is open