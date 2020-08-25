Greenwood County curbside recycling in will not take place Sept. 7. Cans normally picked up on that day will be picked up Sept. 4. The Greenwood County landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and convenience centers will operate on the normal schedule.
Greenwood County Public Works releases Labor Day work schedule
