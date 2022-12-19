Greenwood County Public Works Holiday Schedule Wanda Rinker Dec 19, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 23County Offices — ClosedLandfill – Open (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)Convenience Centers – Open (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)No curbside recycle pickup – Makeup day is Dec. 22Dec. 24Landfill – ClosedConvenience Centers – Open (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Closing early.Dec. 25Landfill – ClosedConvenience Centers – ClosedDec. 26County Offices — ClosedLandfill – Open (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)Convenience Centers – Open (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)No curbside recycle pickup – Makeup day is Dec. 27Dec. 31Landfill – ClosedConvenience centers – Open (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Jan. 1Landfill – ClosedConvenience centers – Closed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Public Works Curbside Landfill Convenience Pickup Makeup Greenwood Most read stories Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges Greenwood shooting leaves one dead Greenwood to honor David Hackett on Friday Greenwood police: Four men face drug, weapon charges Dozens of unfilled jobs leaves Greenwood County short staffed Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation