Friday, Dec. 24

County offices — closed

Landfill – open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Convenience centers – open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

No curbside recycle pickup – Makeup day for Friday is Thursday, Dec. 23

Saturday, Dec. 25

Landfill – closed

Convenience centers – closed

Sunday, Dec. 26

Convenience centers – open from 1-5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

County offices — closed

Landfill – open from 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Convenience centers – open from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

No curbside recycle pickup – Makeup day for Monday is Tuesday, Dec. 28

Friday, Dec. 31

County Offices – closed

Landfill – open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Convenience centers – open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

No curbside recycle pickup — Makeup day for Friday is Thursday, Dec. 31

Saturday, Jan. 1

Landfill – closed

Convenience Centers – closed